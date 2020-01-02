|
|
George Evanoff
Evanoff, George Age 88, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sarafina. Loving father of Linda Bahnmiller, Mark Evanoff and the late Marianne. Grandfather of Stephanie and Ryan Bahnmiller. Dear brother of Elaine Evanoff. Mr. Evanoff was a U of M Football season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed the Red Wings, was an avid golfer and bowler. George was a Veteran of the United States Army. Visitation 2-8 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi (248 348 1800). Scripture service 7 pm Sunday. In-state 10:30 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Saint Mary Lady of the Snows Catholic Church 1955 E. Commerce, Milford until time of mass at 11 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020