LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
George Flowerday

Detroit - February 22, 2019, Age: 89. Beloved husband of Andrea. Loving father of Cheryl Preston, Randall (Karen) Flowerday, Scott (Pauline) Flowerday, Kenneth Flowerday and Andrew Flowerday. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Wednesday at 10 a.m.from the chapel of the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (at Ann Arbor Trl). Family will receive visitors Tuesday 2 pm. until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
