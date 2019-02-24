|
|
George Flowerday
Detroit - February 22, 2019, Age: 89. Beloved husband of Andrea. Loving father of Cheryl Preston, Randall (Karen) Flowerday, Scott (Pauline) Flowerday, Kenneth Flowerday and Andrew Flowerday. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Wednesday at 10 a.m.from the chapel of the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (at Ann Arbor Trl). Family will receive visitors Tuesday 2 pm. until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019