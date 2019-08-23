Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Rd.
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cadillac Memorial Gardens East
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Wreford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Frederick Wreford


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Frederick Wreford Obituary
George Frederick Wreford

Clinton Twp. - George Frederick Wreford, age 92, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise Wreford; cherished father of JoAnn Wreford, Gary (Kathleen) Wreford, and Lori Pollack; dear grandfather of Lauren (Jeff) Burg, Meredith Wreford, and Nolan Wreford; and loving brother of Elizabeth Wreford, Emma Edwards, the late William (Beverly) Wreford, and the late Thomas Wreford.

Visitation 2-8 PM Sunday, August 25th at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd., Clinton Twp., MI, with a Eulogy at 4 PM. Burial 11 AM Monday, August 26th at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Twp., MI. Memorials may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Please share a memory with the family at resurrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resurrection Funeral Home
Download Now