George Frederick Wreford
Clinton Twp. - George Frederick Wreford, age 92, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise Wreford; cherished father of JoAnn Wreford, Gary (Kathleen) Wreford, and Lori Pollack; dear grandfather of Lauren (Jeff) Burg, Meredith Wreford, and Nolan Wreford; and loving brother of Elizabeth Wreford, Emma Edwards, the late William (Beverly) Wreford, and the late Thomas Wreford.
Visitation 2-8 PM Sunday, August 25th at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd., Clinton Twp., MI, with a Eulogy at 4 PM. Burial 11 AM Monday, August 26th at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Twp., MI. Memorials may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Please share a memory with the family at resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019