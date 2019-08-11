|
|
George Grisdale
Birmingham - George Grisdale, 87, of Birmingham, MI, died August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane Goodman; loving father of Jacqui, Paul, Sue (Dean), John (Jill) and the late Diane; loving step-father of Amy (Mark), Michael (Miranda), and Dave (Jennifer); cherished grandfather of Rebecca & Devin, Arin & Alex, Jack & Faith, Ben & Sadie, Louis, Nola and two great-grand children; and brother of Walter (Mark). George was dedicated to his family and to his work as a leader in the counseling field. George's tireless devotion to tennis culminated in his receiving the USTA/Midwest's most prestigious award for continuous and distinguished service. Memorial services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or to the USTA Foundation www.ustafoundation.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019