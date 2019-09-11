Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Road
Utica, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Road
Utica, MI
George J. Battani


1923 - 2019
George J. Battani Obituary
George J. Battani

Shelby Twp. - Age 95. Sept. 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dearest father of Richard (Barbara), Karen Dunk, Gary (Kristine), Don (Teresita) and Ken (Claudia). Proud grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 26. Dear brother of Lorraine Lozovoj. Wounded WWII Veteran. Former owner of Tower Tool in Macomb, MI. Visitation Wed. 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Prayers 7:00pm. Instate Thursday 10:30am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. until Mass, 11:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019
