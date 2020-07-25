George John Farkas
George John Farkas passed away unexpectedly on July 22nd, 2020 at the age of 68. The son of the late George and Anna Farkas. He was raised in Allen Park, MI and graduated from Allen Park High School in 1970. George continued his education at Eastern Michigan University where he obtained his undergraduate and Master's Degree in Information Systems. Upon graduation and throughout his career, he excelled in the field of computer science and technology.
George was a man with exceptional talents. He was a scratch golfer, excelled at playing the saxophone and enjoyed cycling throughout northern Michigan. He was also an avid reader and never too modest to share what he learned from his latest novel.
George would say that the highpoint of his life was meeting his adored wife Katie. George and Katie's love story is one that few couples experience and others can only imagine. Heaven has gained a true original. An exceptionally intelligent man who was as caring as he was sharp-witted. George was always in great spirits and made everyone around him feel special and important.
To know him was to know an outgoing man, who never met a stranger.
George left us much too early and was loved by everyone. He will be lovingly remembered by; his wife Katie, sister Marlene (Joe) Kiss and brother Alex Farkas. Also, George's in-laws, Terry (Maryann) Brady, Mary Ellen (Joe) Kirwan, late Patricia (Jim) Molloy, late Jim (Marilyn) Brady, Larry (Carol) Brady, John (Dee) Brady, along with many nieces, nephews and devoted dog Gracie.
When remembering George, he would want you to raise a glass, share a story, laugh and always have a full heart when you celebrate his life.
Those wishing to express sympathy may consider a donation to the Michigan Humane Society or a charity of their choice
.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday August 1st at St James Catholic Church 46325 W Ten Mile Rd Novi, MI. Visitation at 9:00, Mass at 9:30am
On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
.