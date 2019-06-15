Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
2040 S. Commerce Rd.
Walled Lake, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
2040 S. Commerce Rd.
Walled Lake, MI
Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Glen Eden Cemetery
Livonia, MI
Commerce Twp - George John Finzel, a long time resident of Commerce Township, native of Detroit, former resident of Novi, and retiree of Ford Motor Company's Rouge Steel plant, died at home in the care of his loving family on June 13, 2019 at the age of 84.

He is survived by Ruth, his beloved wife of over sixty-three years; his daughters, Melissa (Bill) Turner, Renee Zaguroli, and Kristen (Mike) Ohlrich; grandchildren, Lauren Turner, Anthony Zaguroli, Nicole Zaguroli (fiance Alex Hirsch), Natalie Zaguroli, Hana and Nathaniel Ohlrich; sisters-in-law, Janet Wagnon and Alberta Bellhorn, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Finzel, in 1987.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Sunday, June 16, from 1-8PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2040 S. Commerce Rd., Walled Lake, on Monday, June 17, at 11AM, with gathering beginning at 10AM. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia, 2PM. Memorials may be made in his name to the Ephphatha Lutheran Mission Society for the Deaf.

For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 15, 2019
