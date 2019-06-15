|
George John Finzel
Commerce Twp - George John Finzel, a long time resident of Commerce Township, native of Detroit, former resident of Novi, and retiree of Ford Motor Company's Rouge Steel plant, died at home in the care of his loving family on June 13, 2019 at the age of 84.
He is survived by Ruth, his beloved wife of over sixty-three years; his daughters, Melissa (Bill) Turner, Renee Zaguroli, and Kristen (Mike) Ohlrich; grandchildren, Lauren Turner, Anthony Zaguroli, Nicole Zaguroli (fiance Alex Hirsch), Natalie Zaguroli, Hana and Nathaniel Ohlrich; sisters-in-law, Janet Wagnon and Alberta Bellhorn, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Finzel, in 1987.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Sunday, June 16, from 1-8PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2040 S. Commerce Rd., Walled Lake, on Monday, June 17, at 11AM, with gathering beginning at 10AM. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia, 2PM. Memorials may be made in his name to the Ephphatha Lutheran Mission Society for the Deaf.
