George K. Semerjian
Farmington Hills - George K. Semerjian, age 80, July 14, 2019. Retired Ford Motor Company Electrician.
Beloved husband of Rosemary for 58 years. Loving father of the late Linda, Susan (Florin) Swanson and John. Cherished grandfather of the late Joshua, Jessica (Kevin) Steen and Taylor. Dear brother of Harry (Patricia). Uncle of Caroline Semerjian. Brother in-law of the late Raymond (Kathy) Baker, Stephen (Mary) Furbish, Robert (Dutchie) Furbish and John (Allen) Baker.
Visitation at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home Downtown Farmington from 2:00 - 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019. George will be buried privately at Oakwood Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019