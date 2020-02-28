|
George Karas
George Karas went to his eternal home in Christ on February 26, 2020. He was preceded by his wife of 66 years Trudy Karas. He is survived by Michael Karas and Phylis, Peggy Philippi and Ken, Paul Karas, and Martha Guella and Jeffrey, as well as his five grandchildren: Kelly Dittmar, Corrie Dillman, Christian Guella, Krystal Karas, and Matthew Guella. George Karas was born in Beaver (PA) on June 2, 1925. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Liberation of Guam on the U.S.S. Oxford (APA 189). He enrolled at Michigan State in Fall 1946, where he met his future wife. They graduated together in June 1950 and married the following month. He was the first employee of Oakland University and served for 30 years as Director of the Physical Plant until he retired in July 1987 He helped write the Rochester Hills city charter and then served on the first city council. He was a lifetime golfer with one career hole in one and helped organize the Concours d'Elegance during its 31 year run at Meadow Brook Hall. Following cremation, he will be interred with his wife at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Meadow Brook Garden Club to benefit the outdoor gardens. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020