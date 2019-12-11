|
|
George Krappmann
Grosse Pointe Farms - George Krappmann, of Grosse Pointe Farms, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on December 9, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born in Detroit on December 15, 1934 to the late George and Kuni. The dearest husband of Gertrude (nee Schmatz) for 57 years, adored father of Kathryn (Christopher) Flanagan, Christine (late Joe) Sfair, George (Lynda) and Anne Marie. Proud grandfather of Joseph, Thomas, Christopher, Meghan, John, Olivia and Maddie. He is also survived by sister Rosalie (Udo) Fischer, brother Edward and brother-in-law Robert Bishop. Beloved uncle of several nieces and nephews and loyal friend to many. Aside from his parents, he was predeceased by sisters Marie (Bob) Fontanive, Lil Bishop and Anita (Dennis) Moore.
Visitation at A.H. Peters Funeral Home (20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms, 48236), 3-9 pm with a 7 pm prayer service on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Funeral service on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11 am (instate at 10:30) at St. Lucy Catholic Church (23401 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores 48080).
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, The Catholic Kolping Society or The Detroit Area Agency on Aging.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019