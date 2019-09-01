|
|
George Krausmann
- - August 29, 2019. Age 94. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie. Loving father of Jim (Andrea), Bill (Suzanne), and Mary Krausmann. Proud grandfather of Luke, Brooke, and Jack. Dear brother of Marilyn Berry, Yvonne Manchester, and Dick Krausmann. Brother in law of Maxine Hafeli and Lou Horger. Memorial Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11:30am until the 12noon Memorial Mass at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Community (41300 Romeo Plank @ Canal Rd., Clinton Township). Donations preferred to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019