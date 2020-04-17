Resources
Bloomfield Hills - George M. Krispinsky, Sept. 29, 1923 - April 16, 2020.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio. Attended parochial and public schools. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant and participated in five major campaigns during WW II. Upon his discharge from the army, he graduated in 1950 from the Cleveland Institute of Art where he majored in Industrial Design. After he graduated, he worked for several automotive companies and then finished his career in 1987 as manager of Jeep Styling and Design at American Motors.

He was married to Maxine Johnson for 62 years until her passing July 26, 2014. He had two children, Kathy (Edwin) McLeod and Karen Krispinsky; and two grandchildren, Edwin McLeod and Shannon (Josh) Mound.

He spent his remaining years at Sunrise Assisted Living in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
