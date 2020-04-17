|
|
George L. Sharpe
Plymouth - George L. Sharpe, age 95 of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. He was born in Detroit on January 29, 1925 to the late Harry and Grace. George is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Delores and their five children, Patrick (Laura), Michael (Kathy), the late Peggy (Michael Klein), Susan (Randy Leslie) and Carolyn (Kent Roman). He was the loving "Gramps" to 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Nobody loved life more than this sailor-turned-bread salesman. George ran track at Chadsey High School. He served in the Navy in WWII, and upon returning home, he courted Delores and they married in September, 1948. George found his calling in sales, and made it to Top Salesman at Ward Foods. He successfully opened his own business, D&G Bakery Inc.in 1977. George loved boating, sports, playing euchre and a good game of poker. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Lions and had been a season ticket holder for decades. After retiring, he took up golf and the fun really began!
George was always smiling, had a quick wit, and was always good for a funny joke.
He was adored by his family. He enjoyed camping and canoeing trips and summer days at Aunt Millie's cottage, most of all because he was surrounded by his family.
George was always ready for what life had to bring and was especially loved by his "Best Buddy", Randy II. His family wants to thank all his caregivers and Angela Hospice for the special care they provided. A celebration of George's life will be scheduled at a later date.
"I'm gonna sing you a little song. It won't be very long. "Diddly dee, diddly dee, and now it's all gone!"
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020