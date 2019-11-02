|
|
George Lewis
West Bloomfield - George Lewis, 97, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 31 October 2019. Beloved husband of 71 years of Sylvia Lewis. Cherished father of Carolyn (Jim Wallace) Rafales, Rhonda (Rick) Skene, Len (Denise) Lewis, Chuck (Dana) Lewis, and the late Judie Bernardi. Father-in-law of David Bernardi. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. George is the last surviving of 7 children of the late Jacob and the late Sara Lewis. FUNERAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019