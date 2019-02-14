|
|
George Manoogian
- - Beloved husband of the late Margaret Manoogian.
Loving father of Linda (Jeffrey) Heath and Douglas Manoogian.
Cherished grandfather of Jason (Jennifer) Heath, Gregory (Lindsey) Heath, and Christine (Ryan) DePietro.
Loving great-grandfather of Charles and William Heath and Matthew DePietro. Visitation Thursday, February 14, 5-8:00 p.m. with 7:00 p.m. prayers at St. John Armenian Church, 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI. Funeral service at the church Friday, February 15, 11 a.m.
Interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Armenian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.
To send a loving message, please visit George's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019