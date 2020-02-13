|
George McLintock Davidson
Houghton Lake - George McLintock Davidson, age 93, of Houghton Lake passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Brook in Houghton Lake. He previously lived in Lupton and resided at The Brook in West Branch for 7 years before moving to The Brook in Houghton Lake in May 2019. George was born on November 23, 1926 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Andrew Cook Davidson Sr. and Isabella (Downie) Davidson of Scotland, and husband of the late Mary Ann (McGregor) Davidson who died in West Branch in 2012. George and Mary were married in 1951 in Detroit. George served two years in the Army, stationed in Hawaii during WWII. He graduated from Detroit High School and Wayne University in Detroit. George and Mary owned and ran an advertising business in downtown Detroit for 20 years. They also ran other accounts, Hazel Park Racing Association and Highland Harness Racing. George ended up as Vice President and Managing Editor of the Chiropractic Magazine in Livonia from which he retired.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no service is scheduled at this time.
Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. www.steuernolmclaren.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020