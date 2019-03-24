Services
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Meledosian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Meledosian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Meledosian Obituary
George Meledosian

- - George Meledosian, Age 91, passed away on December 13, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Beloved husband of the late Zvart.

Loving father of Nancy Rauf and Michael Meledosian and dear brother of Charles Meledosian.

Born in Detroit Michigan to Levon and Emastig (Merdinian) Meledosian. George served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and in the Korean War. He was a retired Financial Analyst for the Ford Motor Company Engineering Center in Dearborn Michigan. Before his death, was living with his Daughter Nancy and Son-in-Law Kurt Rauf in Las Vegas.

Service Saturday, March 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Meet inside of the gates of the cemetery at 11:50 a.m.

To send a loving message, please visit George's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now