George Meledosian
- - George Meledosian, Age 91, passed away on December 13, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Beloved husband of the late Zvart.
Loving father of Nancy Rauf and Michael Meledosian and dear brother of Charles Meledosian.
Born in Detroit Michigan to Levon and Emastig (Merdinian) Meledosian. George served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and in the Korean War. He was a retired Financial Analyst for the Ford Motor Company Engineering Center in Dearborn Michigan. Before his death, was living with his Daughter Nancy and Son-in-Law Kurt Rauf in Las Vegas.
Service Saturday, March 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Meet inside of the gates of the cemetery at 11:50 a.m.
To send a loving message, please visit George's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019