Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Sterling Heights - April 23, 2019 Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (2000) for 41 years. Loving father of Thomas (Robyn), Larry (Holly) and the late James (2000). Survived by his daughter-in-law Lisa. Proud grandfather of Hannah, Haley, Jessica, and James Jacob. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service. Funeral Friday 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests no flowers and George requested that donations be made to the in honor of his wife Charlotte and son James. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019
