Dr. George Mogill
Bloomfield HIlls - Dr. George Mogill, 103, of Bloomfield HIlls, Michigan Died on August 9, 2020. George was the beloved husband of 60 years of the late Irma Mogill. Cherished father of Jane (Dr. Carl) Lauter, David Mogill and Elizabeth (Kenneth) Mogill. Loving grandfather of Shira (Lyle) Wolberg, Rebekah Lauter, Dr. Johnathan Lauter (Liza Sugar), Joseph Silver (Fiance Grace Erdmann), Shelby Silver, Annie Silver, Danny (Sidney Lubeck) Mogill and Anna Mogill. Proud great-grandfather of Joey, Katie & Maya Wolberg and Talia & Henry Lauter. Dear brother of the late Harry (the late Bella) Mogill and the late Norton Mogill, brother-in-law of the late Marshall Traibman. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com