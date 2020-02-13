|
|
George Nikolas Bageris of Livonia, Michigan was born on March 2,1933 to the late Assimakis (Sam) and Euginia Bageris and passed peacefully on February 11, 2020. Cherished husband of Eunice Bageris. Adored stepdad to Sabrina (Joe) Keeley, Alison (Nicholas) Ruffer and Andrea (Jeff) Oquist. Proud grandfather to Megan Keeley, Gabrielle Keeley, Kevin Keeley, Tanner Graham, Trevor Graham, Olivia Oquist and Alexander Oquist. Dearest brother to Plato (Constance) Bageris, Evans (Diane) Bageris and the late Christine and George Dales, and many loving nieces and nephews.
George was a generous, engaging and kind-hearted man who truly enjoyed the company of his loving family, his many friends, the Breakfast Club group and many wonderful colleagues he worked with in Livonia Public Schools while an educator, librarian and administrator in library media. He was a voracious reader, historian and wonderful storyteller. A proud graduate of Cass Tech High School and the University of Michigan, he was an honorable veteran of the United States Army. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Livonia Public Schools Education Foundation.
https://lpsfoundation.org/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020