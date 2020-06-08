Dr. George P. Gopoian
Bloomfield Hills - Dr. George P. Gopoian peacefully passed away in his home on June 7, 2020, with his loving family around him. George was an outstanding clinician and surgeon, practicing podiatric medicine for 40 years. He was widely respected as an expert in his field. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol, and his two dearest children: Nicole Gopoian Wirick (Adam) and George Edward Gopoian (Emily); and many other relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements will be on a limited basis. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 10, from 7pm - 8pm with Dan Gark prayers at 8pm in St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Road, Dearborn 48128 limited to 70 people wearing masks in attendance. The family will receive visitors wearing masks again in the church on Thursday from 10am until time of service at 11am, limited to 70 people in attendance. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to either St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, or plant a tree in Armenia in George's honor - www.armeniatree.org. Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS 248-626-7815. View his obituary and share a memory at www.SJavizian.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.