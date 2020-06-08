Dr. George P. Gopoian
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. George P. Gopoian

Bloomfield Hills - Dr. George P. Gopoian peacefully passed away in his home on June 7, 2020, with his loving family around him. George was an outstanding clinician and surgeon, practicing podiatric medicine for 40 years. He was widely respected as an expert in his field. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol, and his two dearest children: Nicole Gopoian Wirick (Adam) and George Edward Gopoian (Emily); and many other relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements will be on a limited basis. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 10, from 7pm - 8pm with Dan Gark prayers at 8pm in St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Road, Dearborn 48128 limited to 70 people wearing masks in attendance. The family will receive visitors wearing masks again in the church on Thursday from 10am until time of service at 11am, limited to 70 people in attendance. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to either St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, or plant a tree in Armenia in George's honor - www.armeniatree.org. Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS 248-626-7815. View his obituary and share a memory at www.SJavizian.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simon Javizian Funeral Directors
23690 Woodward Avenue
Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
(248) 626-7815
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Am so sorry to hear of Dr. Gopoian's passing. He was a wonderful man, always so friendly, generous, and kind to me as Nicole's friend. I have so many great memories at the Gopoian's and his happy-natured personality. My deepest prayers go out for Carol, Nicole, and George.
Sarah Cahill Wisniewski
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved