George Peter Zambo



George Peter Zambo went home to the Lord, 9/21/2020 at age 98. Born 5/31/1922 Predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Irma Marie, beloved father of Terry Landolt (Richard), Thomas Zambo (Sue), Timothy Zambo (Sheryl), Theodore Zambo (Marie), most loved grandfather of 11 granddaughters and 1 grandson, 23 great grandchildren, and adored by many nieces and nephews. George was an ensign in the Navy, worked as a tool and die engineer for Kaiser Jeep, American Motors, and Chrysler. He worked in Argentina, Brasil, Mexico, Indonesia, Iran and Venezuela. He loved to travel, made friends wherever he went, was the life of the party and lit up any room he entered, enjoyed a good martini, worshiped the sun and always had a smile on his face. The great, the mighty and the one and only Great Zambini will be dearly missed by all. A memorial will be held at a later date.









