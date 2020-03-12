Resources
George R. Daisy Obituary
Lake Ann - Age 84, March 10, 2020. Formerly of Waterford. Retired Kmart Executive Management Buyer. Beloved husband of Patricia, dearest father of Mark (Andrea), Terry (Marti), Fr. George and Dr. Chris (Heather) Daisy and the late Doug, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass, Tuesday at 12:00pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lansing, MI. Visitation, Monday 5-8PM, Vigil at 7:30PM at Palmer Bush & Jensen Funeral Home, 520 E. Mt. Hope, Lansing, Tuesday beginning at 11:00AM at church. Donations to Father Fred Foundation, P.O. Box 2260, Traverse City, MI, 49685. www.palmerbush.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
