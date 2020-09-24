1/1
George R. Patrick
George R. Patrick

Royal Oak - George R. Patrick, age 81, of Royal Oak, MI passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bette, daughter Tracy (Mike) Winter, and sons Jeff (Erin) and Drew. Dear grandfather of Troy Blay, Paige (Colin) Alewine, Lauren Murphy, Tyler and Katie Patrick, and great grandfather to Joey and Danny Alewine. He is survived by a sister, Sophie Motzer, and nephews Jerry and Craig Motzer. Preceded in death by parents George and Matilda, and his brother Robert. He will miss his beloved granddogs, Stanley, Charlie and Stella. George served in the US Army from 1957 - 1961 and was a member of the Detroit Police Department from 1962 - 1969. He was a graduate of Walsh College and a retired business executive. George enjoyed golf, computer solitaire and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

A private memorial service will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or The Michigan Humane Society are greatly appreciated.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
