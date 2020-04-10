|
|
Dr. George Robert Gerber
If you look up the word "steadfast" in a dictionary, you will find a perfect description of George. "Firmly loyal or constant, unswerving, faithful." Generous, kind, willing to give of his time. The first to lend a hand, hop in his car to run an errand, to offer comfort and solace. His accomplishments were many and varied. His legacy in his hometown of Rochester, Michigan was considerable. He brought into this world hundreds of babies, served on countless boards and committees and participated richly in his faith community.
A loving husband of 60 years, he sat by Manya's side faithfully while she gently lost her battle with Alzheimer's. She would often be sleeping, but Dad stayed close because he felt she might be comforted to see him there when she woke. He enjoyed a good round of golf, a nice car and the company of books, but his greatest joy was seeing his family gathered in one place. It was then that we would hear his favorite words....."Delightful". "Marvelous." We basked in the loving warmth of his kind, steadfast, uncomplicated and bountiful love. We will honor his legacy by seeking to offer that same warmth, compassion and appreciation to others.
Dr. George Robert Gerber, was born on February 15, 1934 to William and Signe Gerber. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Manya Gerber; by his parents; and his siblings, Bertram Gerber, Bill Gerber, Ben Gerber, Kay Getson, (his twin) Carl Gerber, Sister Irma Gerber, and Dolores Boik.
George is survived by his beloved children, David John (Ruth) Gerber, Lisa Marie Plancke, and Mary Jo (Daniel P.) Hickey; his dear grandchildren, Lindsay (partner: James Macionski) Gerber, Fran (partner: Nicki Hynes) Plancke, Caroline (partner: Christian Bueno) Plancke, Paul (Kate) Hickey, Emma Hickey, and Benjamin Hickey; his sweet great grandchildren, Max Hickey and Samantha Hickey; and his sister, Margaret Cunningham.
A Celebration of George's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions will be decided on a date closer to the Celebration of Life. www.pixleyfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020