Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
George Robinson Obituary
George Robinson

Royal Oak - Robinson, George E. Age 91, April 11, 2019

Beloved husband of the late Florence A. Loving father of Edward and Dale (Laura). Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Justin) Schwalb.

Mr. Robinson worked 33 years as an engineer for Ford Motor Company before retiring. He was a proud WWII Navy Veteran.

Visitation Wednesday 2 -8 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 11:00 am at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak.








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
