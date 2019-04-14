|
George Robinson
Royal Oak - Robinson, George E. Age 91, April 11, 2019
Beloved husband of the late Florence A. Loving father of Edward and Dale (Laura). Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Justin) Schwalb.
Mr. Robinson worked 33 years as an engineer for Ford Motor Company before retiring. He was a proud WWII Navy Veteran.
Visitation Wednesday 2 -8 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 11:00 am at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Memorials appreciated to Angela Hospice or the
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019