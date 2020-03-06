Resources
More Obituaries for George Smedley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Smedley Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Smedley Sr. Obituary
George Smedley, Sr.

Plymouth Township - March 4, 2020. Age: 82. Dear husband of the late Constance and the late Patricia. Loving father of Deborah (Rick) Chrzasz, George, Jr., (Alicia), Robert (Lucie) and Tim (Beth). Grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 5. Brother of the late Robert Lesser, Harold (Randy), Jeannie (Bill) Wilhelm, Larry (Georgia), Jennifer Austin and Julie (Scott) Tayes. Resting at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Sunday from 1-9 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. Instate Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Road (W. of Sheldon) until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -