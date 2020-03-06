|
|
George Smedley, Sr.
Plymouth Township - March 4, 2020. Age: 82. Dear husband of the late Constance and the late Patricia. Loving father of Deborah (Rick) Chrzasz, George, Jr., (Alicia), Robert (Lucie) and Tim (Beth). Grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 5. Brother of the late Robert Lesser, Harold (Randy), Jeannie (Bill) Wilhelm, Larry (Georgia), Jennifer Austin and Julie (Scott) Tayes. Resting at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Sunday from 1-9 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. Instate Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Road (W. of Sheldon) until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020