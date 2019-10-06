|
George W. Sheardown
George W. Sheardown, age 89, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Loving husband of Ann, beloved father of George Jr. (Jennifer), and Jennifer (Tim) Sanabria. Cherished grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 1. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 851 N. Canton Center Rd., Canton. Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with interment in Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019