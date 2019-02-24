|
George W. Smith, III
- - George W. Smith III, 88, beloved husband of the late Dolores for 67 years. Loving father of Linda D. Smith, and George W. Smith IV (Vanda). Grandfather of Danielle M Smith and George W. Smith V. He was a 1948 graduate of Cooley High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and served during the Korean War where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon arrival home, he earned a degree in accounting from Wayne University. He founded George W. Smith & Company, Certified Public Accountants in 1960 where he served as managing partner through 2016. He loved golf and his cottage in northern Michigan. Family will receive friends Friday, March 1st from 2:00-7:00PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers, & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13-14 Mile). Memorial tributes to the Detroit Goodfellows.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019