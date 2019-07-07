Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Grosse Pointe Farms - Vlamis, George W. Grosse Pointe Farms. George passed away July 5th, just shy of his 79th birthday. Beloved husband of Denise; loving father of Debra Kuzatko (Mike); Proud Grandfather of Ashley Kuzatko; loving Stepfather of Ann Lyke (Ronald); Nicole Norris (Matthew); Proud Step-grandfather of Ronnie and Paul Lyke, and Kassiani and Roxanne Norris. Predeceased by his parents, William and Panagiota Vlamis and his loving wife, Juanita Vlamis. Also survived by his dear Aunt Fotini Pappas and cousins Sophie Niarchos and Maria Pappas, as well as relatives in New York and Greece. George was born in Macedonia, Greece and emigrated to America in 1951. As a young boy he became a caddy at the Country Club of Detroit where his passion for golf was born. George was an amazing, talented golfer his entire life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, 1962-64. He retired after 35 years in the tool and die industry from the Chrysler Sterling Stamping Plant as Area Manager. He was genuine, kind and an overall exceptional human being with an enormous heart. He leaves many wonderful memories to his treasured group of friends and family. Funeral arrangements at A. H. Peters, Grosse Pointe Woods, Thursday, July 11th Visitation 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. Funeral at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, St. Clair Shores, Friday, July 12th; In-State 10:00 am, Funeral Service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in his memory. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
Download Now