George William Auch, III
Grosse Point Shores - Grosse Pointe Shores resident George William Auch, 94, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Born Nov. 27, 1924, in Detroit, Bill Graduated in 1942 from Grosse Pointe High School, then served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. A member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a civil engineering degree in 1949.
After graduation Bill joined the family construction business. In the following years he and his brother Fred, assumed ownership and shared leadership of the company.
Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, gardening, time with the beloved family dogs, and was a lifelong U of M football fan.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years W. Sue Auch; son George W. Auch IV, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Walter, Betty (Parr), and Tom.
Funeral services are pending.
Donations may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307-3115 or a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019