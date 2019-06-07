|
|
George Zainea
Grosse Pointe Woods - George Zainea, age 87, June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa his wife of 52 devoted years. Loving father of Diane (Curtis) Guyer, Dr. George (Theresa) Zainea, Dr. Mark (Suzanne) Zainea, Michael (Ann) Zainea, Albert (Jacqueline) Zainea, and Anthony (Michelle) Zainea. Loved grandfather of 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joseph, Lorraine, and Yvonne. Visitation Sunday 12:30-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Monday 10 AM until time of funeral service 11 AM at Our Lady of Redemption Melkite Church, 29293 Lorraine Ave, Warren, MI 48093. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Old Timer's Youth Scholarship Fund, 11327 Hemingway, Redford, MI 48293. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 7, 2019