Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Redemption Melkite Church
29293 Lorraine Ave
Warren, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Redemption Melkite Church
29293 Lorraine Ave
Warren, MI
Grosse Pointe Woods - George Zainea, age 87, June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa his wife of 52 devoted years. Loving father of Diane (Curtis) Guyer, Dr. George (Theresa) Zainea, Dr. Mark (Suzanne) Zainea, Michael (Ann) Zainea, Albert (Jacqueline) Zainea, and Anthony (Michelle) Zainea. Loved grandfather of 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joseph, Lorraine, and Yvonne. Visitation Sunday 12:30-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Monday 10 AM until time of funeral service 11 AM at Our Lady of Redemption Melkite Church, 29293 Lorraine Ave, Warren, MI 48093. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Old Timer's Youth Scholarship Fund, 11327 Hemingway, Redford, MI 48293. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 7, 2019
