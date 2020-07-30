Georges Sakr
Clarkston - Georges Sakr, age 93, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Husband of the late Wadad N. Sakr. Beloved Father of Jocelyne Sakr, Joseph Saker, Fadi (Staci) Saker, and Fadia (Jason) Szczublewski. Loving Grandfather of George Saker, Christopher Saker, Rachelle Saker, Nathan Saker, Ella Szczublewski, and Kaylee Szczublewski. Survived by his Dear sister Jeanette Awad and sisters-in-law Badrie Sakr and Irena Sakr. He was predeceased by Bader (Tanious) Merhej, Joseph (Najla) Sakr, Claire (Jean) Hajj, Georgette (Yousif) Khoury, Nakhle Sakr, Simon Sakr and Ibrahim Awad. Visitation will take place on Monday, August 3rd from 9 am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church, 43888 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church 43888 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. - Clinton Township - Share a memory at verheyden.org