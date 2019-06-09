Services
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Mandich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia White Mandich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgia White Mandich Obituary
Georgia White Mandich

- - Passed away at age 96. Was born in Nanticoke, Maryland, graduated from Salisbury University, Salisbury, Maryland; taught in elementary schools and during World War Two taught English to representatives from foreign countries in Washington D.C., and after World War Two taught the children of military families on the U. S. Navy Base in Argentia, Newfoundland. She was married to Donald R. Mandich, Chairman of Comerica Bank, Detroit, Michigan; was the mother of George H. Mandich, M.D., Dr. Mary Mandich Steigerwald, and John D. Mandich, had five grandchildren and one great-grandson. When she retired from teaching and the family lived in the Detroit, Michigan area she was active in charitable activities and was given the Heart of Gold Award by the United Way of Southeastern Michigan. Funeral was private, and she was buried in the South Florida (Military) National Cemetery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now