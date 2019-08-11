|
Georgiana Herzberg
- - A life well lived. Georgiana Herzberg, PhD died of metastatic breast cancer earlier this year.
She earned an AA at Southwestern Illinois College and was later honored as a Distinguished Alumna. She trained as an occupational therapist at the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis; earned an MA in vocational rehabilitation at Wayne State University, and earned her PhD in Higher and Professional Education at the University of Michigan. During her career as a clinical occupational therapist, Dr. Herzberg worked with people with severe and persistent mental illness, developmental disabilities, mothers and children with HIV/AIDS, and was co-owner of a proprietary home health agency. Halfway through her career, Dr. Herzberg began teaching in the BS and MS programs at Wayne State University and eventually retired as a full professor at Nova Southeastern University. At NSU, she taught mental health theory and practice in the MS, OTD, and PhD programs in occupational therapy. During her teaching career there, she developed wellness programs for people who were homeless and living at the Salvation Army shelter in Broward County, FL. These programs served as a clinical model and as a laboratory for student teaching, for her research on teaching/learning in professional education, and for increasing awareness of issues of homelessness and social justice via her publications. Dr. Herzberg's publications and presentations reached local, national, and international audiences. Dr. Herzberg co-authored the American Occupational Therapy Association White Paper, "The Role of Occupational Therapy in Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery". She was grateful for her education and opportunities. She valued her ability to participate in building awareness of issues of social justice and to facilitate development of skills needed by individuals to successfully and fully participate in society. Her professional contributions to making a difference in the lives of others were supported by her family and are remembered by them, by her friends, and by the people whom she mentored. Georgiana loved adventures. In the 1970's, she and her husband co-owned a glider flying school in Adrian, Michigan. She met her husband when he had a student pilot license for soaring. He eventually earned an instructor rating and she earned a commercial rating. When their children were young, they sold their business and moved to Historic Indian Village in downtown Detroit, Michigan where they renovated one of the old mansions built between 1910 -1929. She loved that house as her "third child" and was active in community efforts to preserve the area, serving as president of the Historic Indian Village Assoc. While living in Detroit, she enjoyed sailing on the Detroit River and once won third place in the Interclub Detroit River Women's Flying Scot Sailing Championships. Dr. Herzberg was an avid traveler, reader, and outsider artist. It delighted her that the UNESCO World Heritage Sites were an ever-expanding list of interesting places to visit. She thoroughly enjoyed her quest to reach her unrealized goal of personally visiting 25% of the sites.
Family was very important to Dr. Herzberg. She was grateful to have had good role models in her life and a loving and supportive partner in her husband of 47 years. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and her niece for becoming the thoughtful, kind, principled, and reliable people that they are. Georgiana felt lucky to have shared a long marriage and many adventures with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She continued to share her happiness for life with her friends and family in her remaining months of life.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019