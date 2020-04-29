|
Gerald A. LaMonica
April 28, 2020. Age 85 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved husband of the late Gertrud. Loving father of Gregory (Donna) LaMonica and Juliette LaMonica. Dearest grandfather of Allison, Anthony, Gregory, and Rebecca. Gerald is also survived by his loving grand pup, Tucker Sue. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Caroline as well as by his 11 siblings. Arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, Services for Gerald will be held at a later date. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Gerald's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020