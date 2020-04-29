Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald LaMonica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. LaMonica

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald A. LaMonica Obituary
Gerald A. LaMonica

April 28, 2020. Age 85 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved husband of the late Gertrud. Loving father of Gregory (Donna) LaMonica and Juliette LaMonica. Dearest grandfather of Allison, Anthony, Gregory, and Rebecca. Gerald is also survived by his loving grand pup, Tucker Sue. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Caroline as well as by his 11 siblings. Arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, Services for Gerald will be held at a later date. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Gerald's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -