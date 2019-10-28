|
|
Gerald B. Nowak
St. Clair Shores - Gerald B. Nowak longtime CPA age 82 of St. Clair Shores died, October 26, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Mae (nee: Black) Nowak, and dear father of Debra (Gary) Hosey, Nancy Nowak and the late James Nowak. Father in-law of Ginny Nowak. Cherished grandfather of Marie Nowak, Becky Nowak, and Ryan, Corinne, Caylie, Brandon & Jake Hosey. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Service Thursday at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations appreciated to the American Diabetes Association or the . Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019