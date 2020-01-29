|
Gerald Bright
Gerald Bright, 96, of Beverly Hills, Michigan, died on 25 January 2020. Loving husband of 67 years of Marcy Bright. Cherished father of Russell Bright and Ethan (Susan Guindi) Bright. Proud grandfather of Samuel J. Bright, Graeham Guindi-Bright, Caleb Guindi-Bright, Jeremy Guindi-Bright, and Elena Guindi-Bright. Loving brother of the late Ernie Bright. Dear brother-in-law of Carol Bright and Elaine (Lee) Friedell. Devoted son of the late Jessie and the late Harry Bright. During his career, Gerald Bright served as General Counsel and Secretary of Masco Corporation. FUNERAL SERVICES 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020