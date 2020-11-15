1/1
Gerald C. Simon

- - November 13, 2020, Age 93. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to Eugene Philip and Sara Elizabeth (nee Power) Simon. Proud graduate of University of Detroit, Class of 1949, University of Detroit Law School 1952 and he received an MBA in 1954 from the University of Detroit. Brother of the late Rev. Eugene Simon. A partner for Fischer, Franklin & Ford. Longtime member of St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church. Benefactor of Manresa Jesuit Retreat House and Colombiere Center. A non-Jewish member of Temple Beth El. A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday. Please check the funeral home website listed below for details. Memorial Tributes to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School.

