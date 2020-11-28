Gerald "Jerry" C. SimonBloomfield Hills - Age 93, died November 14, 2020. Friend, Mentor, Defender, Attorney and Agent of Mirth. Born March 27, 1927, he was the second of Eugene Philip Simon and Sara Elizabeth (nee Power) Simon's two children. Father Eugene "Gene" P. Simon (2013), a Catholic Priest, was his older brother and friend.Jerry and his family were from St. Louis. They moved to Chicago, and then to Detroit before he finished elementary school. Not surprisingly, he was a lifelong baseball fan, enjoying the game, leagues, stats and players over the decades.He went to U of D High and was also a graduate of U of D's Law School 1952 and Business School 1954. In 1952 he joined a law firm which later became Fischer, Franklin, Ford, Simon and Hogg.Jerry was guided in his early career at the firm by attorney Leo Franklin, the son of Rabbi Leo M. Franklin. He felt strongly about the Jewish/Catholic connection and was proud to be a non-Jewish member of Temple Beth El. "Every Catholic is a Jew - Catholicism is the fullness of Judaism." For many years he celebrated the Jewish Holidays with his dear friend, Belle F. Kukes and her family. In turn, she celebrated the Catholic Holidays with Jerry, Father Gene, their mother, Elizabeth, and friends. He was supportive of the Archdiocese of Detroit, U of D, the Jewish Community and several charitable organizations.Jerry had good insight into human nature and a strong sense of duty. He was guided by the ethics of his faith and profession. If you knew him, attorney jokes didn't seem fair or funny.Although many of his clients were corporations and prominent individuals, he took a sincere interest in all people and worked diligently to help those who crossed his path. It didn't matter if it was a business matter, family issue, or a personal difficulty. He believed in helping people through trying times. He would guide with perspective while defending and listening. One of the more enjoyable cases of his career was defending a neighborhood easement to a school so the children could walk to school safely.Jerry most enjoyed talking with people and getting to know them in places like restaurants and social gatherings. If there was a piano in the room, he might start playing and in little time have people singing, talking and enjoying themselves. Sometimes, wherever he was, he might just naturally strike up a conversation with a stranger. Jerry had a constant knack for humor, and at times, might even throw in a bit of levity during or after a serious discussion.He leaves behind the ripple effect of his life. The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of those he represented are living in his ripple. Those he befriended, defended, loved and influenced are doing the same. His joyfulness, ethics and caring are still making the world a better place.If Jerry were here he might say: "Be happy, be helpful, be ethical, have a little fun. Pray for everyone and the repose of all souls, including mine".With love we say, Thank You Jerry Simon - you unique, funny and sometimes difficult man - you were, and still are, a blessing to the world.Funeral arrangements have been held. A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at