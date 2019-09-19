Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
The Maas Chapel of Temple Beth El-
7400 Telegraph Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
- - COLE, DR. GERALD Beloved husband of Vivian Cole. Dear father of Matthew (Dana) Cole and Benjamin Cole. Loving grandfather of Ava Cole. Devoted brother of Florence (the late Gerald) Shapiro and the late Lou Cole. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Services Sunday, 1:00PM at The Maas Chapel of Temple Beth El- 7400 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48301. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
