Gerald Dahlen
Inkster - Gerald Dahlen, born January 2, 1932, went home to be with his Lord on March 10, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years,Elda, 12 children, 26 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and friends who loved him and whom he loved with an open heart. Visitation Sunday 2 - 8 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd, Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Monday 10 am until the 11 am Funeral Service at Merriman Road Baptist Church, 2055 Merriman Rd., Garden City (South of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to The Salvation Army or Merriman Road Baptist Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019