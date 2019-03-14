Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 N. Inkster Rd (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill).
Garden City, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Merriman Road Baptist Church
2055 Merriman Rd (South of Ford Rd.)
Garden City, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Merriman Road Baptist Church
2055 Merriman Rd. (South of Ford Rd.)
Garden City, MI
Inkster - Gerald Dahlen, born January 2, 1932, went home to be with his Lord on March 10, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years,Elda, 12 children, 26 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and friends who loved him and whom he loved with an open heart. Visitation Sunday 2 - 8 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd, Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Monday 10 am until the 11 am Funeral Service at Merriman Road Baptist Church, 2055 Merriman Rd., Garden City (South of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to The Salvation Army or Merriman Road Baptist Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
