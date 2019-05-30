|
|
Gerald Dante Michael
West Bloomfield - Dr. Gerald Dante Michael, 94, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 27 May 2019. Beloved husband of 72 years of Delores Michael. Cherished father of Margery Michael and Nancy (Paul) Strupp. Proud grandfather of Lisa Collinsworth. Adoring great-grandfather of Tristen Collinsworth. Loving brother of the late Joy Michael (the late Israel) Levine. Dear brother-in-law of Anne Rubin and the late Norman Rubin. Also survived by Paul's son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Brenda Strupp and their children, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends.Services 1:00 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 30, 2019 in the DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019