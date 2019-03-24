|
Gerald E. Ford
- - March 20, 2019. Loving husband of Marilyn. Father of Renea Ford. Memorial Mass Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament for Gregorian Masses, 29575 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48334 or Michigan Humane Society. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019