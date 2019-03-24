Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Gerald E. Ford Obituary
Gerald E. Ford

- - March 20, 2019. Loving husband of Marilyn. Father of Renea Ford. Memorial Mass Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament for Gregorian Masses, 29575 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48334 or Michigan Humane Society. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019
