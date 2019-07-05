|
Gerald E. "Jerry" Urquhart
Westland - Age 88 July 1, 2019. Beloved husband and companion of Joyce for 40 years. Dear father of Keith (Debra) Celmer, James Celmer and Sharon Gomez. Grandfather of Jennifer (Carl) Britton, Nicole (James) Dion, Keith Jr., Brenna and Jacob Celmer. Great grandfather of Benjamin, Kylie, John and Stephanie. Brother of Dorothy and the late John, Robert, and Donald Urquhart. Son of the late Annie and William. A casual visitation will be Saturday 2 pm until 4 pm Military Honors at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 5, 2019