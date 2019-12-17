Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Detroit - Edds, Gerald Leroy, December 17, 2019 age 75 of Detroit. Loving father of Jeff (Diane) and Brian Edds. Proud grandfather of Isabella. Dear brother of Douglas (Lavetta) and Ronnie (Vicki) Edds. Visitation Friday, December 20th 3-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Outreach Center, 7170 Cooley Lake Road, Waterford, MI 48237. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
