Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Gerald Curran
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Curran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald F. Curran


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald F. Curran Obituary
Gerald F. Curran

Dearborn - Gerald F. Curran, age 84, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sheila (Sloan). Father of Margaret (David Wright), Michael (Denise), Maureen, Paul (Janice) and Elizabeth. Devoted grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 4. The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019, from 1-8pm at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave, Dearborn. Funeral Mass and burial are planned in Gaylord, Michigan, Monday, May 6.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now