|
|
Gerald F. Curran
Dearborn - Gerald F. Curran, age 84, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sheila (Sloan). Father of Margaret (David Wright), Michael (Denise), Maureen, Paul (Janice) and Elizabeth. Devoted grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 4. The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019, from 1-8pm at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave, Dearborn. Funeral Mass and burial are planned in Gaylord, Michigan, Monday, May 6.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2019