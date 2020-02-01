Services
Sherwood Funeral Home - Grass Lake
1109 Norvell Rd.
Grass Lake, MI 49240
517-522-3000
Gerald Donnelly
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sherwood Funeral Home - Grass Lake
1109 Norvell Rd.
Grass Lake, MI 49240
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Sherwood Funeral Home - Grass Lake
1109 Norvell Rd.
Grass Lake, MI 49240
Gerald F. "Jerry" Donnelly

Gerald F. "Jerry" Donnelly

December 13, 1930 - January 30, 2020

Gerald F. "Jerry" Donnelly, age 89, passed away January 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Donnelly. Jerry is survived by his wife Betty; children, Connie (Brian) McCabe, Kathy (Keith) Elizardo, Laura (Steven) Hannum and David (Marjorie) Donnelly; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jerry retired from Detroit Edison in 1988 and was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. Jerry was devoted to his family and will be remembered for the love he shared with all.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 4 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020, with visitation from 1 P.M. until the time of service at Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake. Expressions of sympathy may be made to . Please sign Jerry's guest book at sherwoodfh.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
