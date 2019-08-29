Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church,
12311 19 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church,
12311 19 Mile Road,
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
Gerald Gleason

Gerald Gleason Obituary
Gerald Gleason

Sterling Heights - Gerald R. Gleason, age 83, passed away on August 27, 2019. Gerald is the loving father of Michael (Victoria) Gleason, Kathy (Karl) Warshefski, Kevin (Joan) Gleason, Brian (Beth) Gleason, Danny Gleason, Elizabeth (Chet) Lukas; the proud grandfather of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and the beloved companion of Diana Tulecki. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Carolyn Gleason.

Gerald was a 1954 graduate of St. Stephens Catholic High School in Port Huron. He went on to serve our country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. Gerald was an employee of Chrysler for over 40 years.

Visitation for Gerald will be on Friday, August 30, at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd. (3 blks. E. Van Dyke), Utica from 2-8 pm with a rosary service at 7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12311 19 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, instate at 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10 am. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com. In the words of the infamous Gerald Gleason, "Keep your powder dry."

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
